Mcintosh County, OK

Flood Warning issued for McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will fall below flood stage before dawn on Monday, May 9. It will continue falling to around 15.4 feet by Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sun 8 PM 24.2 21.4 18.8 CRESTING
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WASHBURN AND SOUTHEASTERN BURNETT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dickinson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to south-southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickinson County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. It may also be more difficult to operate a high-profile vehicle within the strongest wind gusts.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY The snow is tapering off across the area with little to no additional accumulation.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Murray, Lincoln, Lyon and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Gusty Southerly Winds Through Afternoon Strong and gusty southerly winds will occur through this afternoon across portions of southern and central Iowa. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph are expected with a isolated gust over 50 mph possible. These winds may break some small branches and blow around lightweight objects. High profile vehicles may also have difficulty driving, especially on east-west roadways. The winds will diminish somewhat by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, very warm and humid conditions are expected this afternoon with high temperatures rising into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Corresponding heat indices will reach the lower 90s in many locations. Please be sure to follow the usual heat safety recommendations for this early season heat.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 to 8 or critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South to southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts up to 50 mph. A few gusts up to 60 mph will be possible between 4 pm and 8 pm tonight, especially in the town of Marquette, L`Anse, and along the higher terrain of the Michigamme Highlands. * WHERE...Baraga and Marquette Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington Gusty South Winds And Very Warm This Afternoon Windy conditions are expected across all of eastern Iowa and portions of northwest Illinois through this afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts around 40 to 45 MPH can be expected. Winds of this magnitude could break small branches, blow around unsecured objects, and make for difficult driving for high profile vehicles on east west roadways. Expect these winds to diminish by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon, especially in southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. Increasing humidity will also lead to peak heat indices in the low to mid 90s in these areas. Use caution if planning to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will continue across the region through the early afternoon hours. However, strong, damaging winds are no longer anticipated. Winds will continue to gradually decrease later this afternoon.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT TUESDAY ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM SLEETMUTE TO GEORGETOWN * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River at Sleetmute, Red Devil and Georgetown. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 953 AM AKDT, There is an ice jam in place midway between Sleetmute and Red Devil, causing flooding in Sleetmute. Residents have already reported high water over low-lying roads and nearing first floors of houses. There is also an ice jam downriver of Red Devil and there have been additional reports from Georgetown that the runway is underwater. Water levels rise quickly from ice jams. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts can range from localized high water to severe flooding. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Iron, Price by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND IRON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, HURLEY, AND PHILLIPS. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

