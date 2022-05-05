ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2022) hands-on review: Warp speed

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChromebooks don’t ask for a lot. Compared to Macs or Windows laptops, Google’s Chrome OS operating system is lightweight and resource-friendly, able to run well enough on even modest hardware to get real work done. Toss in a speedy CPU, like AMD’s Chromebook-specific Ryzen 7 5825C eight-core, 16-thread powerhouse, and it’s...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Quick – these rare Microsoft Surface Pro bundle deals are not to be missed

Microsoft has just discounted some of its most recent Surface devices once again, with savings of over $200 up for grabs. With these latest Surface Pro deals, you can get a Microsoft Surface and Surface Pro Keyboard bundle for the best price we've seen in a long time. Rarely is this accessory reduced, so now's your chance to come away with a premium portable tablet/laptop hybrid for less.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

AMD is putting better CPU cores in Chromebooks with Ryzen 5000 C-Series

Believe it or not, there was no such thing as an AMD Chromebook until 2019. Also, the first ones were sluggish, and while AMD’s second stab at Chromebooks was quite a bit better, they still contained rebranded CPUs whose Zen cores were years out of date. Today, AMD is putting a better foot forward — with the new Ryzen 5000 C-Series chips, including the “first 8-core high-performance x86 processor for Chromebooks.”
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Google Chrome#Chromebook#Android Apps#Macs#Ips
Apple Insider

Top deals May 5: $385 off Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, $20 off Apple 10.2-inch iPad, $350 off Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Every morning, we lasso all the juicy deals we can find on tech goodies likeApple products, smartphones, smart TVs, and lots of other items, all to help you stretch those dollars in your pocket. If an item is out of stock, you may still be able to order it for delivery at a later date. Many of the Amazon discounts are likely to expire soon, though, so act fast.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

BMW shipping cars without advertised Apple and Google features

The global chip shortage continues to cause problems for automakers, to the point where some are shipping vehicles without all of their advertised features. BMW, for example, is shipping some of its new cars without support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, according to a recent report by Automotive News.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

KEMOVE K68 Cherry & Gateron mechanical keyboard from $65

If you have been patiently waiting for the highly anticipated launch of the new KEMOVE K68 mechanical keyboard, you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to back on Kickstarter. Supporting both Windows and Mac operating systems the keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired and features an ultra-thin ultra-thin 68-key design and 19 keyboard RGB lighting effects. The keyboard features PBT two-color light-transmitting low-ball key caps and is finished with a light strip around the edge with five different effects.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

GeForce RTX 3060 vs Radeon RX 6600 XT

Today we're comparing the Radeon RX 6600 XT and GeForce RTX 3060 head-to-head to see how these two GPUs stack up using the latest drivers in a wide range of games. Even though the Radeon carries an MSRP of $380, while the RTX 3060 is meant to cost $330, in reality they're competing products, both selling for about $400 at major online retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC has an easily adjustable ergonomic screen hinge

Enjoy a hybrid lifestyle in the office or at home with the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC. Designed with an ergonomic hinge, it offers endless adaptability and collaboration across multiple devices. Moreover, the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 has a narrow-bezel display and 95% DCI-P3. All the while, it effortlessly rotates 90° as well as lifts up and tilts to showcase various viewing angles. Simply push the flexible hinge design with your finger to maneuver the screen. Furthermore, this 4K 27″ desktop PC utilizes the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics. So it has all the power you need for high-demanding work tasks. Or use it for leisure thanks to the dual JBL 5W speakers that minimize distortion. Finally, wirelessly share content from your smartphone to this PC with ease to watch videos, scroll through photos, and more.
YOGA
Digital Trends

Finishing touch: How scientists are giving robots humanlike tactile senses

There’s a nightmarish scene in Guillermo del Toro’s 2006 movie Pan’s Labyrinth in which we are confronted by a sinister humanoid creature called the Pale Man. With no eyes in his monstrous, hairless head, the Pale Man, who resembles an eyeless Voldemort, sees with the aid of eyeballs embedded in the palms of his hands. Using these ocular-augmented appendages, which he holds up in front of his eyeless face like glasses, the Pale Man is able to visualize and move through his surroundings.
ENGINEERING
CNET

Snag One of Apple's Sleek iMac Desktops for Less at Woot's Refurb Sale

With tons of people switching over to remote work permanently, desktop computers may be making a comeback. True, they can't compete with the convenience of a laptop, but they offer plenty of their own benefits, including massive screens and impressive hardware that's not constrained by size and weight. The iMac is one of our favorite desktops on the market in 2022, and while deals on the latest 2021 model are slim, right now, Woot has a great opportunity to save hundreds on an older model.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 13 OLED deal knocks $500 off our favorite all-around laptop

The Dell XPS 13 OLED makes a great gift for a graduate — or yourself. During Dell's Gift Giving Event, you can get the Dell XPS 13 OLED for a heavily discounted price. As part of the sale, the Dell XPS 13 OLED drops to $1,420 via coupon, "100OFF1499". That's a staggering $500 off its normal price of $1,920 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Dell laptop.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The Morning After: We played Steam games on a Chromebook

Gaming has been one of Chrome OS’ weak spots for years. Most Chromebooks have lower-power hardware paired with an OS built on web technology, so playing AAA titles found on Windows has simply not been an option. Cloud gaming, like Google’s own Stadia, offered a solution of sorts, but many players have been eager to see how Steam would fare, after Google Valve's platform was in an early alpha phase.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

The Latest Apple iPad Air Is On Sale — Save Up to $150 Off Apple iPads at Amazon

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves last month. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $20 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

HP's possibly perfect Chromebook is going to cost me an arm and a leg

HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook was one of the most impressive laptops shown off at CES 2022, and now the company has shared when customers can get their hands on it. The Elite Dragonfly Chromebook will be available this summer for the admittedly eye-popping price of $1,149. Dragonfly — That...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s crypto mining limiter has just been fully cracked

The Lite Hash Rate (LHR) algorithm that limits the crypto mining performance of certain Nvidia RTX 30 graphics cards has been completely cracked. NiceHash confirmed they’ve developed a workaround that allows you to mine the Ethereum coin on GPUs without any of the limitations imposed by Nvidia. As reported...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Save $100 today on this HP 4K monitor, which can be used wirelessly

If you’re looking to save big on one of the best monitor deals out there right now, you need this HP 4K monitor. Ordinarily priced at $500, it’s down to just $400 at HP and it offers more than just fantastic 4K resolution. That’s because it’s also wireless so you can share it with other devices without having to deal with moving cables around. The ideal setup for reduced clutter, it offers plenty to love. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it hanging around for long.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition review: King of vlogs

GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition “The perfect portable and durable all-in-one camera kit for on-the-go video makers.”. External microphone for high-quality audio recording. LED light for dark or backlit conditions. Excellent value for money. Cons. When I reviewed the Hero 10 Black last fall, I had barely any...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Edge 30 lands in India May 12th

The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone was made official last month and now Motorola has revealed that it will land in India on the 30th of May. The news was announced by Motorola on Twitter and the device will be available to buy from Flipkart and other retailers. As a reminder,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy