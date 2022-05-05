Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2022) hands-on review: Warp speed

Enjoy a hybrid lifestyle in the office or at home with the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC. Designed with an ergonomic hinge, it offers endless adaptability and collaboration across multiple devices. Moreover, the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 has a narrow-bezel display and 95% DCI-P3. All the while, it effortlessly rotates 90° as well as lifts up and tilts to showcase various viewing angles. Simply push the flexible hinge design with your finger to maneuver the screen. Furthermore, this 4K 27″ desktop PC utilizes the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics. So it has all the power you need for high-demanding work tasks. Or use it for leisure thanks to the dual JBL 5W speakers that minimize distortion. Finally, wirelessly share content from your smartphone to this PC with ease to watch videos, scroll through photos, and more.

