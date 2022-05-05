ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia to Dress Up Ukraine Prisoners of War for 'Grotesque' May 9th Parade

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Russian forces occupying the port city of Mariupol are planning to dress up Ukrainian "prisoners of war" in military uniforms as part of a "grotesque" parade that will coincide with Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations, an adviser to the city's mayor said.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said city officials have obtained information that almost 2,000 men are currently being held in so-called "filtration camps."

Ukrainian officials have described the camps in the southern Ukrainian city as facilities where Russian forces detain captured citizens before sending them to remote Russian locations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared them to Nazi concentration camps from World War II.

Andriushchenko said the men were taken from the villages of Bezimenne and Kozatske almost four weeks ago.

"These men are held there and they are told that they will be made to wear the Ukrainian [military] uniform and to participate in a so-called 'war prisoners parade' in Mariupol because they [the Russians] lack actual prisoners of war," the adviser said.

"It will be a grotesque crowd scene for another propaganda image," he added.

He also said that Russians are preparing to hold May 9 Victory Day celebrations in the shattered Ukrainian city. Victory Day is a hugely symbolic day for the Kremlin, and commemorates the end of World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

Russian representatives for the city visited on Wednesday, and installed a "scarecrow of a woman with a flag," he claimed.

Preparations for this "obscurantism" are underway, Andriushchenko added.

'Parade on Bones'

Russian forces are also working to clear away rubble in the city for the event, which he described as a "parade on the bones of Mariupol citizens."

Local residents were forced to assist with clearing debris in exchange for food, he claimed.

"Work in exchange for food: This is the best illustration of the occupiers' 'victory,'" he wrote.

"The occupiers continue to dismantle the debris in the city center, including the Drama Theater, in preparation for the parade," the adviser said.

Ukraine's defense intelligence agency also said on Wednesday that the Kremlin intends to turn the city into a center of "celebrations" on Victory Day.

"To this end, the city is urgently cleaning the central streets of debris, the bodies of those killed and unexploded ordnance," the agency said.

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the claims.

The reports come amid mounting speculation from Western officials that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use Victory Day to declare an all-out war on Ukraine. The Kremlin has called such suggestions "nonsense."

Russian forces intensified attacks on Mariupol after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of Putin's invasion. Some 200 civilians are believed to be trapped in the city's Azovstal steel works.

Mariupol is a strategic port city on the Azov Sea that would provide a land corridor to Crimea, which the Kremlin annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday pushed back against Russian claims that Mariupol was fully under Russian control.

"Azovstal, the stronghold, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol still holds," he said .

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEFbI_0fTpQSLy00

Comments / 25

Guzman Verde
3d ago

something tells me if those Russians March in mariupole on THE 9th IT is not going to Go as planned and WILL NOT END WELL .💣💥💥💥💥

Reply
7
ch
4d ago

Now it is the Ukraine's turn to do to Russia what Russia did to the Ukraine. US and European support is support is critical to obtaining justice. Putin set the standard that no horror, no pain, no humiliation is too great to inflict on the population. The EU and NATO have seen the Hitler-like madness of putin and they will continue to support the Ukrainians to keep fighting. They have good reasons to motivate Ukrainians to take the fight into Russia by offering them a large chunk of Russia devoid of Russians. Giving a part of Russia to the Ukraine would answer the need for justice and compensation; and it will leave a beaten,broken, raped, and demoralized Russia. That is in everyone's best interests.

Reply
6
Pisoph!
2d ago

I'm not trying to get into Ukraine's business and all but seems them having a big parade and celebration may be an excellent opportunity to maybe do some offensive "training" measures and drop some prizes on their parade..

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Parade#Grotesque#Ukrainian#Nazi#Kozatske#Russians#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
924K+
Followers
92K+
Post
823M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy