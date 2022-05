There’s always been a lot of noise coming out of Washington, D.C., but starting this year, there may be a little less. That’s because the District has banned what to some people are the noisiest, most annoying devices ever invented: gas-powered leaf blowers. Effective Jan. 1, a D.C. law passed in 2018 bans the sale and use of these machines. Businesses or individuals that use gas-powered leaf blowers face fines of up to $500 for each offense. The D.C. suburb of Chevy Chase, Md., also has banned them.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO