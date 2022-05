Chances are you’ve heard all about LASIK vision correction surgery. After all, you are a loyal KELOLAND Living viewer, right? But you may not have hear of something known as Refractive Lens Exchange, which can be a better option for certain patients. In fact, as Ashley Thompson found out when we sat down with Dr. Daniel Terveen at Vance Thompson Vision, refractive lens exchange is essentially the same surgical procedure as cataract surgery, which is performed on approximately 3 million Americans each year.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO