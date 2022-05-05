TARTA approves 3-year union contract that starts with 8 percent raise

About 150 local transit workers will get 8 percent raises on July 1 and 6 percent raises each following year under a three-year contract the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority board of trustees approved Monday with the union representing the agency’s drivers and mechanics.

The contract approval with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 697 followed by just over six months voters’ referendum approval of an 0.5-cent sales tax throughout Lucas County and in Rossford to replace TARTA property taxes and pay for expanding transit service countywide.

But while the contract will add about $500,000 to the transit authority’s annual payroll, TARTA officials said in a statement Wednesday the raises bring drivers’ and mechanics’ pay “in line with transit industry standards and the locally competitive nature of these positions.”

Some union members, the authority said, “had not received meaningful compensation increases in five years.”

The TARTA board’s approval followed the union’s ratification, by both its TARTA and Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service units, on April 27. While the contract retroactively took effect Sunday and expires April 30, 2025.

The raises will boost top TARTA driver pay from $22.98 per hour to $24.82, then $26.31 on July 1, 2023 and $27.89 on July 1, 2024. Newer drivers start at 80 percent for 24 months and 90 percent for 24 months before reaching top of the scale. Beginning drivers are now paid $16.90 per hour.

The top mechanics’ pay will rise to $27.55, $29.20, and $30.96 with each of the three raises, while the lowest-paid bus cleaners will be paid $18.61 starting July 1 rising to $20.92 per hour during the contract’s final 10 months.

Paratransit drivers’ top pay, meanwhile, will rise to $21.05 per hour, then $22.31 and $23.65 with the later raises.

Union members also will receive a one-time, $500 signing bonus and “amended” vacation and holiday schedules that include adding Juneteenth and Veterans Day as paid holidays to the seven public holidays previously recognized. Maintenance workers also will receive increases in their allowances for shoes and tools.

The raises’ July 1 effective date roughly coincides with when the transit authority expects to begin receiving revenue from its sales tax. While collection of that tax, which boosted the overall sales tax in Lucas County from 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent, began April 1, it takes about three months for businesses to remit tax proceeds to the state and for the state to then distribute the funds.

The sales tax is expected to yield about $32 million for the transit authority, more than double the $13.5 million it received from two property levies in its prior service area that included Toledo and six suburbs. The property taxes’ collection ceased with last year’s assessments. Expansion of TARTA service to cover all of Lucas County is expected to begin late this year.

Even before the labor market tightened following the coronavirus pandemic, TARTA struggled to fill vacancies in the ranks of its two principal crafts, and many of those it did hire left after relatively brief times in order to pursue comparable, but better-paying, jobs in the private sector. This has been especially true for holders of commercial driver’s licenses, required to drive transit buses but also coveted in the trucking and motor coach industries.

“Nearly all public transportation agencies struggle with maintaining a full roster of drivers and maintenance technicians, and TARTA is no different,” said Laura Koprowski, the agency’s chief executive. “These frontline positions have also been impacted by the pandemic, causing additional challenges for us in retaining and hiring employees. Improving employees’ compensation to industry standards will help TARTA keep and recruit for these critical positions as we compete with so many other local employers in this tight labor market.”

Retaining drivers and mechanics will only become more important when TARTA expands its operations to cover all of Lucas County, which is slated to begin happening late this year, Ms. Koprowski said.

“You can’t pay the bottom of the barrel and expect the CDL holders to want to work here,” said Carly Allen, Local 697’s president and business manager.

The new contract, Ms. Allen said, means “transit is a career in Toledo again,” even if local wages initially will still trail those of comparable agencies in Akron, Dayton, and Youngstown.

“We’re not leading the pack. We’re just getting back into the pack,” the union leader said.

The contract is the product of 13 months of negotiations, Ms. Koprowski said, and “reflects how important our operators and maintenance teams are to our organization and to the thousands of people who depend on public transportation every day in northwest Ohio.”

“It’s a fair deal that shows movement toward the future instead of the status quo,” Ms. Allen said. “...It was kind of a past-to-present moment for our members and reflects the changes that have happened in this organization, so it’s great to be able to move forward.”