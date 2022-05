STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Registration is now open for Portage County families who need a little help purchasing school supplies. Project Fresh Start provides children in grades 4K-12 with school supplies, free of charge. To qualify, children must attend a Portage County school and meet the program’s financial qualifications. Financial eligibility is based on the same guidelines as the free/reduced meal program.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO