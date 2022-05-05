Echo adds expedited LTL, temperature-controlled warehouses in latest deal
Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday it has entered an agreement to acquire cold chain and less-than-truckload transportation provider Roadtex Transportation. Somerset, New Jersey-based Roadtex operates a network of 32 cold storage facilities, providing expedited, temperature-controlled LTL transportation. The company’s food-grade cross-docking terminals also offer contract logistics services. The Roadtex network provides...www.freightwaves.com
Comments / 0