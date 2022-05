Perry County community members were able to check out the new Mountain Comprehensive Care Center on HWY 15, meet the staff, engage with community leaders and organizations and learn about SUD, stigmas and being a recovery ally during a Recovery Festival held at MCCC on April 27. The Recovery Festival was made possible through a collaboration between Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and Primary Care Center, and support was provided by the KY Opioid Response Effort (KORE) through the KY Primary Care Association and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO