1968 Shelby GT350 Is One Of Only 224 Rent-A-Racers

This rare V8 pony car is a marvel of ‘60s design.

The first-generation Ford Mustang was a significant innovation in the American automotive scene for its performance, style, and low cost. However, it was increasingly difficult for younger enthusiasts to get their hands on a muscle or sports car due to inflating value and hype. Until Ford hit the performance car market with a new type of vehicle, which shook consumers in all the right ways. Deemed the pony car, these cars combined the raw power and spacious comfort of a muscle car with a sports car's performance and lightweight design. Between the lines of performance and practicality is where the Mustang thrived, which is precisely what gave it the legendary status it has now. Recently, it's been hard to get a hold of any vintage American car, but if you like Mustangs, then this car may be the perfect opportunity for you.

Providing the base for a great project car, restoration, racer, or cruiser is this immaculate 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Finally, it seems to be ready in its current shape to hit a track which is likely due to its original reason for purchase. This vehicle was one of just 224 Rent-A-Racer cars ordered to give rental drivers the chance to go fast without breaking the bank. It sounds like a lot of fun to rent your own racing vehicle, but it makes sense that the program was only mildly successful. In addition, the increased liability and volatile lives of cars like this make them incredibly difficult to find, adding further to the rarity. However, don't let the experience of cars like it fool you; this vehicle is a competitive track beast whose condition has been maintained for decades.

Everything from the 302 cubic-inch V8 engine, which produces around 250-300 horsepower, to the new Shelby wheels is virtually damage-free. The vehicle has been kept in a museum since the early 2000s after being purchased from an individual owner. As interesting as it is to see this old champion sitting on a pedestal, it is time for someone to take the car to a track. With all of that power spinning the rear tires, it's sure to be an incredibly fun Mustang to drive. After years of innovation, Carroll finally turned the mule into a racehorse, and now one of his best examples could be yours.

Tom Mack auctions is honored to offer the auto and truck collection of the late Buddy Bennett of Bennett Classics Museum in Forest City, NC. The live event will take place on May 21st at 10 a.m EST. Approximately 60 vehicles including cars, trucks, and tractors will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price at NO RESERVE. In addition, there are seven large desirable neon signs, 2 large round vintage signs, a Cushman vendor scooter, and a Whizzer motorbike and these items will also be sold without reserve to the highest bidder.

Auction will be held at Bennett Classics Auto Museum, 241 Vance Street (just off of Main Street) Forest City, NC 28043. Forest City is located between Asheville, NC and Gastonia, NC on Highway 74. Auction will be held on Saturday, May 21 starting at 10:00 AM Bidding will be live on-site, by phone, or on the internet. See bidding details here.

For more information contact Tim Tuck at timtuck70@gmail.com