Now Chicago’s got Swarms of Gnats!

Happer put a ring on it! Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ proposed to his mystery girlfriend and broke the news on social media. Ian Happ’s girlfriend, and now fiancée, is Julie Mazur. They’ve been low-key about their relationship, but that provoked a lot of curiosity about who Julie Mazur is. Cubs fans would be delighted to know that she is a born and raised Chi-Town local, and they hope they will recognize this WAG at Cubs games. For those who want to know more about Ian Happ’s fiancée and her background, we have all the details in this Julie Mazur wiki.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO