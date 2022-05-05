ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NE

May 5, 2022 Morning Forecast

KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

AccuWeather

15 inches of snow makes Nebraska look like 'middle of winter' in early May

Portions of interstates were shut down and numerous traffic accidents were reported amid a blast of winter weather on the second day of May in the Nebraska Panhandle. It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents. Some places in the Nebraska Panhandle picked up nearly a foot or more of snow on the second day of May.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Friday, May 6 weather update for Nebraska

Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arthur; Hooker; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/. * At 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arthur, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sand Beach Lake, Lena, Three Mile Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Bucktail, East Cody Lake and Calora. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 127 and 130. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 184. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
