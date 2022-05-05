Trek to Yomi Review: A Dull Blade

The series creator behind Fairy Tail has briefly returned to the franchise to share a cute new look at Wendy! Hiro Mashima is currently one of the busiest manga creators in the business as not only is he continuing through a full weekly serialization with Edens Zero, but is also contributing to an official sequel to Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This is on top of the many projects Mashima also has in the works at the same time as the creator shares multiple character designs for potential new projects. But at the same time, the creator often finds some spare time for fun new sketches of his various characters.

