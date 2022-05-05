ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trek to Yomi Review: A Dull Blade

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlying Wild Hog's Trek to Yomi seeks to capture the magic of the beloved samurai film genre, incorporating the genre's visual aesthetics combat style. The game casts players as a samurai out for revenge in a tragic story that takes some surprising turns. Unfortunately, while the effort and attention to detail...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Hilariously Taps Into Boruto's Wildest Face

One surprising Boruto: Naruto Next Generations cosplay has tapped into one of Boruto Uzumaki's worst looks yet! While the Boruto manga series is still making its way through its first real arc after Isshiki Otsutsuki's invasion of Konoha, the anime adaptation unfortunately needs to buy time until there is enough new material to pick up from. This has resulted in a brand new original arc that has pit Boruto up against some surprising new challenges that has taken an emotional toll on the young ninja as he's lost some dear friends over the course of the new arc's battles so far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Releases Cute New Sketch for Wendy

The series creator behind Fairy Tail has briefly returned to the franchise to share a cute new look at Wendy! Hiro Mashima is currently one of the busiest manga creators in the business as not only is he continuing through a full weekly serialization with Edens Zero, but is also contributing to an official sequel to Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This is on top of the many projects Mashima also has in the works at the same time as the creator shares multiple character designs for potential new projects. But at the same time, the creator often finds some spare time for fun new sketches of his various characters.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Is Getting an Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins has kept a low profile as of late, but the anime is far from over. In fact, if you have been keeping up with the franchise, you will know its creator is still very much involved with the series. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knight of the Apocalypse is putting out regular updates, and it seems the sequel is ready to get an anime of its own.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Sequel Announced

The Devil is a Part-Timer has kept fans on edge for years now, but it won't be much longer until the series makes up for the wait. After all, the cult hit will get a new season in a few months, and it seems the series' creator is ready to rally fans for the comeback. After all, they are working on a special sequel to The Devil is a Part-Timer, and fans have one big request for the project.
COMICS
ComicBook

The LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet 76191 Set Gets a Rare Discount

LEGO and Marvel finally made an Infinity Gauntlet set happen in May of last year, and if you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be a good time to do so. It is currently available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $55.99, or 20% off. This is only the second time that the set has been discounted since launch.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight: Low-Cost Cosplay Creates Hilarious Khonshu Look With Underwear

Moon Knight has been one of the best Marvel Studios adventures since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the series features some of the most wild stuff that has never been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series includes the first superhero representation of the Egyptian Gods and the main god that's featured in the series is Khonshu. Khonshu is where Marc Spector derives his powers from as the Gods avatar, and the series gave us an interesting look at that side of the MCU. One Marvel Studios fan seems to be a big fan of the characters design and has created a low budget cosplay of Khonshu.
APPAREL
ComicBook

Promised Land and Queens Canceled by ABC

ABC has canceled two of its newer dramas – Promised Land and Queens – after they each aired just one season apiece. Promised Land and Queens may share the same fate, but they each had separate paths during their initial runs. Deadline reports on the cancellations of Promised Land and Queens, providing some insight into what led to the decisions by ABC. Both shows boasted ensemble casts of diverse actors with recognizable names like John Ortiz, Brandy, and Eve, which will come as a disappointment to viewers who enjoy seeing representation on the small screen.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard: Four Cast Members Exit Ahead of Final Season

Several Star Trek: Picard cast members have said goodbye to the series following Thursday's second season finale. Alison Pill previously stated she is not involved in the show's third and final season. Similarly, her co-stars Santiago Cabrera, Isa Briones, and Evan Evagora each posted to their respective Instagram accounts to confirm that their time on Star Trek: Picard is over. While the exits are unexpected for fans, the show would have been pretty crowded in its final season with these cast members and The Next Generation cast returning for more than cameos. However, Jeri Ryan will return as Seven of Nine in the final season, as will Michelle Hurd return as Raffi Musiker.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New HBO Max Drama is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

This week saw HBO Max debut the first three episodes of their original crime-drama, The Staircase, a limited series adaptation of the documentary of the same name that dramatizes both the events of the case and the creation of the famous documentary itself. The show, which features Academy Award nominee Toni Collette, Primetime Emmy nominee Michael Stuhlbarg, and Academy Award winner Colin Firth, is also being incredibly well received by critics and currently holds a 95% approval rating and a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the review aggregator. With 43 total reviews for the series on the site only two of them are negative.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: New Image Shows Two Thors Teaming Up

Two Thors stand side-by-side in a new image from Thor: Love and Thunder. The photo, released by Marvel via Empire, shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), in his new blue and gold costume, standing side-by-side with The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), wielding Mjolnir for the first time in the film. You can see the photo below. Speaking to Empire, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi suggested that the Odinson will take some time to adjust to seeing his old love wielding his old weapon, and Jane has changed as well in the years since the two of them last met.
MOVIES
UPI News

BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album

May 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is sharing more details about its upcoming album Proof. The K-pop group released a track list for CD2 of the anthology album Monday. Disc 2 will feature 15 tracks, including the new song "Run BTS." The song shares a name with BTS' web series, which debuted on V Live in 2015.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Moon Knight Directors Pen a Horror Tale in Skybound Presents Afterschool #1 (Exclusive)

The Disney+ Marvel series Moon Knight may have come to an end, but directors Justin Benson and Aaron Morehead are applying their talents to a different type of story in Skybound's new horror anthology series. Benson and Morehead are joined by artist Greg Hinkle (Radio Spaceman), colorist Giovanna Niro (Two Moons, Summoner's War: Legacy), and letterer Pat Brosseau (Birthright, Manifest Destiny), and cover artist Veronica Fish (Archie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch) for the debut issue of Skybound Presents Afterschool, set to arrive in stores on June 8th. ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of the opening tale of an emotional support dog with a killer secret.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Love, Death + Robots Season 3 Trailer Released

Love, Death + Robots is ready to enter its next era, so it is a good thing season three is on the horizon. At the end of May, fans will be able to check out a slew of new episodes from the award-winning anthology. And now, Netflix has released the trailer for season two in all its animated glory.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Released

Avatar: The Way of Water's first trailer is here. Released with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this weekend, the first look at the upcoming sequel to Avatar is now online for all to enjoy. Per 20th Century Studios, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet."
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash's Grant Gustin Stars in Netflix Movie With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Flash star Grant Gustin's latest movie has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Rescued by Ruby, which is now streaming on Netflix, currently sits at a 100 percent Tomatometer score — meaning that each of the critics who reviewed the film gave it a positive rating. The film is also doing well among fans, sitting at a 90 percent Audience Score. The film was released in March and, in addition to Gustin, stars Scott Wolf, Camille Sullivan, Tom Mc Beath, Sharon Taylor, and Eileen Pedde among others.
TV & VIDEOS

