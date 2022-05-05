ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Was That Really Billy Magnussen Dancing in Made for Love? He Says...

By Alyssa Ray
Cover picture for the articleBilly Magnussen just proved he is a triple threat. In the third episode of Made for Love's second season, Magnussen—who previously showed off his singing chops in 2014's Into the Woods film—and co-star Cristin Milioti performed a pretty impressive dance number, which included a straddle jump and a perfectly timed nose...

