Tika Sumpter is taking to heart what she considers her hardest job yet: vulnerability. In early 2021, the actor, producer, and entrepreneur had a miscarriage while on location in Vancouver for her role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sumpter and her fiancé, fellow actor Nick James, had been trying for a second child so when she realized she hadn’t gotten her period in a while, the couple thought this was their chance. But when Sumpter began noticing stomach pains and then bleeding, she knew something was wrong.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO