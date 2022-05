The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy (MEWSA) is celebrating its 100th anniversary of service to Greater Middlesex County. The Y will hold its annual dinner on May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Pines Manor in Edison. This event is a long-standing tradition that celebrates the highlights of the YMCA, will feature a recap of the year’s activities, and will present the Charles S. Edgar Memorial Award, the Peter J. Barnes, Jr. Community Champion Award and the Community Partner Award to deserving members of the community who support and further the YMCA’s goals.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO