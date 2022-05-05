ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

A look inside Bakersfield’s most expensive home for sale

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slZSa_0fTpMZ6X00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Standing behind a gated driveway in the Country Club Estates neighborhood is the most expensive home on the Bakersfield market right now– listed at $2.995 million.

The custom-built, single-family mansion was designed by the seller, an architect, according to the sellers’ agent Mary Christenson.

Christenson said to protect her client, she did not want to reveal their identity.

Christenson said the sellers tore down the original home that stood on the 1.36-acre lot and built this new, contemporary-feeling home in its place in 2011.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIKgJ_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzoSN_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153b1C_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kalNE_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yS0gD_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQB8E_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1LqR_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLrNF_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGPVC_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toUlp_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274yH9_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGIxN_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OpFx_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCoFJ_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JksOK_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfZSf_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ahjo_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGKll_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAaKR_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nFLF_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCbH4_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105BSw_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV5Kd_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kD5Rc_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgHEq_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmriB_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfMeg_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ielm2_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bzz0E_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWp0k_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpNmN_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRv94_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2pEv_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eymUJ_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0sX7_0fTpMZ6X00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4IbD_0fTpMZ6X00

“His [the seller’s] wife’s mother lives in Bakersfield so they always kept this residence,” Christenson said.

New California program lets first-time homebuyers borrow down payment at 0% interest

Christenson said the sellers have business in Singapore and are looking to downsize.

The two-story, 6,588-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It features a European-style kitchen with three ovens and high-end fixtures and appliances including a wine fridge. It also has solar panels that cover 90 percent of the annual electricity costs.

The house features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that let in lots of natural light, a glass bridge on the second floor landing and an upstairs kitchenette. Christensen said there is also tons of enclosed storage.

There are six fireplaces throughout the home including one in the master bathroom. The his/her bathroom also features a steam room and a jacuzzi tub.

The outdoor space includes a pool and other outdoor living features including two fire pits. The property also comes with a full-coverage security system, an iPhone-controlled RainBird irrigation system and a four-car garage.

Christenson said it was previously in escrow but the deal fell through.

See the full listing here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 11

Related
KGET

Woman, 77, sentenced for killing lifelong friend at retirement home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They spent decades together, forging an extraordinary bond. Like many, they needed help as they got older. They moved into a retirement home together. But after a car crash badly injured Winnie Smith, leaving her depressed and in pain, her lifelong companion faced a terrible decision. Smith asked Sandra Bonertz to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for 2019 gang murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another. Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Real Estate
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Irrigation System#Housing List#The Country Club Estates#European#Fe
mansionglobal.com

200-Acre Colorado Ranch Heads to Auction With No Reserve

The property is surrounded by paved drives with snowmelt systems and multiple ponds according to the listing. A 200-acre Colorado ranch at the base of the La Plata Mountains is hitting the auction block this week. The Ute Junction Ranch in Durango, was listed for $20 million in March 2021,...
REAL ESTATE
KGET

KCSO identify man stabbed to death at Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD needs help identifying stabbing suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a stabbing on March 27 in Downtown Bakersfield. The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of 19th Street. The suspect and the victim had gotten into an altercation when he took […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Man identified in fatal Hwy 99 crash

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April. Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in shooting in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon–in this case, a gun–on the 8600 block of Avila Street. At around 11:23 p.m., officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jarvis Keith Naff Jr., 26, was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 gang members arrested after traffic stop turned search and seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 2 catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects they said are involved in a catalytic converter theft that happened last month. On March 31, two suspects stole a catalytic converter on the 3400 block of Reeder Avenue. around 3 p.m. The suspects are described as: A Hispanic man, about 5’8″ […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy