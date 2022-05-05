ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Eastern Tech seniors among top 50 competitors in national 2022 Vans Custom Culture Shoe Design Contest

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qi5hf_0fTpMK6s00

ESSEX, MD—Eastern Technical High School seniors Ava Mueller and Mia Snyder are among the top 50 competitors in the 2022 Vans Custom Culture Shoe Design Contest .

The public can vote once daily until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, to support the students’ entry. The contest grand prize is $50,000 for the winners’ school’s art department. Four runner-up schools will receive $15,000 each.

A total of 250 schools were selected from across the nation to participate. Eastern Technical High School is the only Maryland school among the top 50.

Each team participating in the contest received two boxes of shoes to customize. One pair was to be designed reflecting “Hometown Pride.” The other pair was to be designed around the theme “VanD(IY)oren Legacy,” in honor of Paul Van Doren, the co-founder of VANS.

The post Eastern Tech seniors among top 50 competitors in national 2022 Vans Custom Culture Shoe Design Contest appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maya Durkovic, a Grade 11 student at Eastern Technical High School, and David Arowolo, a Grade 7 student at Perry Hall Middle School, will be sworn in as president and 2nd vice president respectively of the Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) during its May 21 executive board meeting. “We are so proud of Maya and David for being … Continue reading "Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president" The post Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall Middle, Kenwood High recertified as Maryland Green Schools

TOWSON, MD—Fifteen Baltimore County public schools have been recertified as Green Schools by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE), including five schools that have achieved “sustainable” status by participating for 14 years or more in the program. The recertified schools are: Arbutus Middle School Battle Monument School Catonsville Elementary School Dulaney High School (Sustainable) Edgemere Elementary School … Continue reading "Perry Hall Middle, Kenwood High recertified as Maryland Green Schools" The post Perry Hall Middle, Kenwood High recertified as Maryland Green Schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy