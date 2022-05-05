Eastern Tech seniors among top 50 competitors in national 2022 Vans Custom Culture Shoe Design Contest

ESSEX, MD—Eastern Technical High School seniors Ava Mueller and Mia Snyder are among the top 50 competitors in the 2022 Vans Custom Culture Shoe Design Contest .

The public can vote once daily until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, to support the students’ entry. The contest grand prize is $50,000 for the winners’ school’s art department. Four runner-up schools will receive $15,000 each.

A total of 250 schools were selected from across the nation to participate. Eastern Technical High School is the only Maryland school among the top 50.

Each team participating in the contest received two boxes of shoes to customize. One pair was to be designed reflecting “Hometown Pride.” The other pair was to be designed around the theme “VanD(IY)oren Legacy,” in honor of Paul Van Doren, the co-founder of VANS.

