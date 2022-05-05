Heartland Rod Run June 3 & 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a local man who was killed following a motorcycle accident last week. Mykee Zavala was on an adventure in the hill country and crashed his bike while out on a ride. Friends said he was sent to the hospital, and at first it seemed the wreck wasn't too traumatic, but his condition took a turn for the worse and he did not recover.

