Premature Iowa twins born at just 23 weeks finally come home

A 2-year-old born in 2019 has finally gone home after spending all her life in the hospital. After her birth on December 10, 2019, at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in San Diego, Addy Smith was diagnosed with chronic lung disease causing issues with breathing. Her survival was doubtful but she fought through it all and is now home following 848 days of treatment at two different San Diego hospitals, reported Good Morning America. She was diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction while still in the womb. IUGR, also known as fetal growth restriction, prevents the unborn baby from growing at a normal rate and can often lead to a low birth weight, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO