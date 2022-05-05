ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Premature Iowa twins born at just 23 weeks finally come home

By Tisia Muzinga
KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA FALLS, Iowa — An Iowa mother is finally at home with herpremature twins. They spent...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 4

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa parents scramble to find baby formula amid nationwide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa parents are scrambling to find baby formula. There is a nationwide shortage as some popular brands are recalled on top of already existing supply chain issues. “It’s scary, there’s just, you panic,” said Shannon Jacobs of Cedar Rapids. Empty shelves are becoming...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Upworthy

Two-year-old baby finally goes home after spending her entire life in hospital

A 2-year-old born in 2019 has finally gone home after spending all her life in the hospital. After her birth on December 10, 2019, at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in San Diego, Addy Smith was diagnosed with chronic lung disease causing issues with breathing. Her survival was doubtful but she fought through it all and is now home following 848 days of treatment at two different San Diego hospitals, reported Good Morning America. She was diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction while still in the womb. IUGR, also known as fetal growth restriction, prevents the unborn baby from growing at a normal rate and can often lead to a low birth weight, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Charged For Second Time For Same Series of Crimes

A western Iowa woman has been charged with the same crimes for a second time after initial charges were dismissed. 40-year-old Melissa Dopheide has been accused of arson, involving a fire at the Wall Lake home she lived in back in the winter of 2020. That's just the first of many charges levied against her.
WALL LAKE, IA
WOWT

Nebraska officials end alert about missing man with dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that Marvin Bures was found safe. The Nebraska State Patrol has reported an 82-year-old man missing Tuesday night. It’s reported Marvin Bures was last seen near Odell, Nebraska which is south of Beatrice around 4:30 p.m. driving a...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#The University Of Iowa#Kcci
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
B100

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy