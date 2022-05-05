Heat wave next week could be preview of summer in the metro-east, forecaster says

Even though it’s early May, metro-east residents may want to break out their bathing suits sooner than later.

That’s because, according to the National Weather Service of St. Louis , much warmer-than-normal temperatures appear headed this way next week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the NWS was predicting a high of 88 on Monday, 91 on Tuesday and 91 on Wednesday. AccuWeather then shows a high of 90 of Thursday.

“It’s something I welcome. I’m ready for the pool,” Jared Maples, a meteorologist with the NWS of St. Louis, said Wednesday afternoon. “It looks like the pattern really shifts into a southwest flow pattern which is supportive of above normal temperatures.”

According to the National Weather Service , normal highs this time of year are around 77 degrees. The record high for May is 98 degrees, which occurred in 1934 and 1953. Meanwhile, the last time the St. Louis area reached 90 degrees in May was 2018 when temperatures hit 96, the website stated.

Temperatures this warm in May present a different set of problems than in July when people have become acclimated to these conditions.

“When people are acclimated to this type of weather, it’s a little bit easier to prepare for,” Maples said. “But for it to be so early, the magnitude of these temperatures could catch people by surprise.”

Additionally, since it’s only early May, people may not yet have performed standard maintenance such as having their AC units serviced.

“This really could catch people by surprise,” Maples said. “Pull the box fan out or whatever cooling device you have. Get your window units ready and make sure your AC units are serviced and ready to go.”

Maples provided other safety tips such as staying in a climate controlled area if at all possible and, if needing to be outside, wearing light colored, loose fitting clothing.

“Pull that heat away from your skin as opposed to keeping it trapped to avoid heat illness or heat stroke that could result from the magnitude of heat expected,” he said. “Keeping water close by and taking frequent breaks can go a long way in mitigating impact as well.”

What’s the rest of summer look like?

Next week’s heat wave could be a foreshadowing to conditions this summer. Maples said, as of now, the metro-east appears headed toward above-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal conditions for June-July-August.

He likened it to the summer of 2012 where temperatures consistently reached the upper 90s/triple digits in July. Furthermore, according to www.timeandate.com , temperatures were at 100 or above 13 times that month — including a high of 108 multiple times — and 90 or above another 15 times.

“Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen,” Maples said. “But there’s a pretty decent signal for above-normal temperatures for that period and drier-than-normal conditions. We just have to work through it and see how it lands here and where we end up.”

The National Weather Service recommends keeping plugged into the forecast as it develops, www.weather.gov . Their Facebook page is www.facebook.com/NWSStLouis .