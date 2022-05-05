ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 5/6

By Slater
WSBS
WSBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of...

wsbs.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Checkpoints#True Crime
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMTW

Man in protective custody after incident on bridge between Maine and NH

KITTERY, Maine — The Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Kittery and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has reopened in both directions. The Maine State Police were called to an incident involving a man on the northbound side of the Piscataqua Bridge Thursday morning. Officials say the man was experiencing...
KITTERY, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville Police searching for cyclist who punched officer in the head

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14. Police are now searching for that suspect. The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly early morning crash on the MassPike involving a tractor-trailer

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham early Friday morning, according to State Police. Emergency crews responded to the westbound side of the highway near the Grove Street overpass just before 2:45 a.m. where they found a 2020 red Mini Cooper wedged under the back of a tractor-trailer.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy