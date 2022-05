Draft experts believe Bailey Zappe projects as a career backup, but don’t expect the Patriots rookie to resign himself to that fate. New England used a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Zappe, a smart, intangibles-first quarterback out of Western Kentucky. Despite putting up absurd numbers in college, Zappe is viewed as little more than Brian Hoyer 2.0. And there’s value in that, as being the franchise quarterback of the Patriots doesn’t guarantee Mac Jones will have Tom Brady-like durability.

