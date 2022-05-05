ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

You Can Win A McLaren GT At The Miami Grand Prix

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Formula 1 fever is at its peak in the United States. Once a motorsport that enjoyed great popularity in other regions, the prestigious race series has garnered the attention of many avid gearheads stateside and, as such, has resulted in the introduction of the Miami Grand Prix. For the first time...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1000-HP Ford Galaxie Shows No Mercy

Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power. Wicked stance, wide Mickey Thompson rubbers wrapped around massive 20×15 American Legend wheels, and a roll cage jump out to onlookers as a warning that this Galaxie is no ordinary full-size Ford from the ‘60s. Built by the guys at Bones Fab, this monster was profiled on AutotopiaLA, and it's the thing (street) dreams are made of – with tons of power at its dispose. No one is safe.
CARS
The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

1970 Dodge Challenger RT Races 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1

Gearheads love to see two muscle cars which are supposedly evenly-matched line up against each other to prove which one is superior. Rivalries like the one between the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT and 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1 really move us. This is another battle in the endless war of Mopar vs GM for performance supremacy. It’s the source of so many arguments on the internet and sidelong looks at car meets. That’s what the video accompanying this article is all about as these two classic American muscle cars thrown down against one another.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
The Spun

How Much The Jockey Gets For Winning The Kentucky Derby

A first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby doesn't just mean a shiny gold trophy and some roses. It's also a nice little payday for the jockey of the winning horse, but maybe not quite what some fans would imagine. When it comes to this year's running of the Kentucky Derby,...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after race

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards. Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren Gt#Mclaren 720s#Grand Prix#Grand Tourer#Vehicles#Mclaren#F1
The Spun

Look: Overhead Angle Of Rich Strike's Comeback Is Going Viral

Coming into the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike was an 80-1 longshot to take first place. But, somehow, the overhead angle of the horse's comeback makes the win look even more incredible. After the race, Joe Pompliano shared a birds-eye view of Rich Strike storming up the rail to capture the...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Hornet Almost Ready To Show Its Face

Just like Hollywood, car manufacturers love to revive titles that should be left to the annals of history. The Dodge Hornet is the latest name to be brought back from the dead only to be reincarnated as something entirely different from the original. Back in 2020, we heard rumors that the famed Hornet could be returning to the Dodge family, and in 2021 that rumor was confirmed. Since then we've learned that the new Hornet will be returning as an SUV, and not just any SUV: it's going to be based on the rather attractive Alfa Romeo Tonale. Fast forward to February, and we actually managed to grab a few leaked spy shots of the new car. Now that the Hornet is well and truly out of the hive, Dodge has officially announced a reveal date.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton backtracks on promise to pull out of Miami Grand Prix over jewellery after removing his earrings in a medical examination... with seven-time champion granted a two-race exemption to keep studs he claims cannot be removed easily in place

Lewis Hamilton backed down over his promise to boycott the Miami Grand Prix — by removing all the jewellery he could. Only three hours earlier, the seven-time world champion said he would pull out of the event if Formula One's ruling FIA insisted he take off his earrings and studs.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy