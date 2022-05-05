ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Triple digits almost here, High Pollution Advisory in Phoenix today

By April Warnecke
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be sunny and a bit warmer today, with a high of 96 degrees expected this afternoon in the Valley. Winds are expected to stay light. With warmer temperatures and light winds, Maricopa and Pinal...

www.azfamily.com

