ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AMC Networks Hits 9.5 Million Streaming Subscribers In March, Affirms 20M-25M By 2025

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKXWJ_0fTpKOiC00

Click here to read the full article.

AMC Networks hit 9.5 million streaming subs for the first quarter of 2022, up from just over 9 million sequentially and in a newly-antsy streaming world, recommitted to its long-term goal of 20-25 million subs by 2025.

The company behind The Walking Dead universe said revenues nosed up 3% to $711 million; diluted EPS was $2.38 a share and operating income increased 3% to $175 million. Adjusted operating income dipped 11% to $211 million year-on-year compared on increased content, marketing and technology investments to drive streaming and digital.

Free cash swung to a negative $36 million from a positive $96 million.

The stock is off about 5% in midday trading.

Interim CEO Matt Blank (who stepped in for Josh Sapan last fall) will holding a conference call with investors at 10:30 am ET to discuss the numbers.

AMC Networks , he said, “had solid first quarter performance, highlighted by 3% total company revenue growth and continued growth of our streaming portfolio to end the quarter with 9.5 million total subscribers. We continue to advance our differentiated strategy of offering streaming services that appeal to audiences with distinct affinities and passions, which is leading to strong consumer loyalty and low churn. 2022 is the biggest year of original programming in AMC Networks’ history and our content continues to break through, including the recent final season premiere of Better Call Saul, which drove record levels of subscriber acquisition for AMC+.”

“With our content cost advantages, our ability to super serve audiences, and our clear path to profitability by virtue of our unique strategy, we are reaffirming our full year 2022 financial outlook and our target of achieving 20 million to 25 million streaming subscribers in 2025, as we continue to reconstitute our revenue mix and as we remain focused on profitability.”

AMC reaffirmed full year 2022 financial outlook of low-single digit total company revenue growth, adjusted operating Income approximately 10% lower than full year 2021 with increased content, marketing and technology investments, and free cash flow of approximately $100 million

Highlights for the quarter:

-Greenlit AMC+ and AMC original series including The Walking Dead Universe’s Isle of the Dead, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Straight Man, starring Bob Odenkirk, The Driver , starring Giancarlo Esposito, and Orphan Black: Echoes

-A nne Rice’s Mayfair Witches has cast Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin and Jack Huston as lead characters, in the second series from the Anne Rice universe of best selling novels the company acquired in 2020
-Reinvented IFC Films’ Pay 1 window to offer exclusive movies on AMC+, every Friday, beginning May 6 th

-Developing new FAST channels including AMC en Español, ALLBLK Gems, HIDIVE x ANIME, Shorts, Cortos, and OVERTIME

-Debuted the industry’s first national linear addressable advertising campaign, with Amazon, across our full slate of original programming on AMC and WEtv

-Launched the AMC+ premium streaming bundle in India on Apple TV Channels

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Believes In Netflix But Its “Pivot” Is Inevitable; For Starters, It Could Reconsider His ‘Knives Out’ Proposal

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer believes Netflix still has a “tremendous business,” but they “didn’t pivot quite quickly enough” as their subscriber momentum stalled. Observations about Netflix’s effort to right the ship after losing $200 billion in market value provided just one of several appetizing morsels of industry analysis and career reflection offered during an hour-long conversation at SeriesFest in Denver. The conversation between the Lionsgate boss and Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries provided an early highlight in the fest’s returned to in-person mode in its eighth edition, which runs through Tuesday. Feltheimer and Fries have...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline Sound & Screen Streaming Site Launches

Click here to read the full article. Deadline has launched the streaming site for its second annual Sound & Screen, an award-season composer showcase of original music for television. Click here to launch the streaming site. The event May 5 at UCLA’s Royce Hall featured a 50-person orchestra spotlighting the music from composers Daniel Pemberton, Sean Callery, Amanda Jones, Dan Romer, Jeff Russo and Nico Muhly; composer-songwriters Tom Mizer & Curtis Moore; and music supervisor Jen Malone all of whom took part in post-performance Q&As to discuss their work. The night also featured a special virtual performance by Mick Jagger. The studios and...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Spinoff About Astrid & Charlie Romance In Early Works At Warner Bros; ‘Barry’ Scribe Jason Kim Writing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominated Barry producer and scribe Jason Kim is set to pen a spinoff of Crazy Rich Asians which will center around the Gemma Chan character of Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie Wu, played by Harry Shum Jr. in the original movie. I hear that Kim came in with a dynamite pitch for the lovebirds’ story, and Warner Bros. swooned for it. The project is in early development. Note, the Crazy Rich Asians sequel remains in development, and it’s being penned by Amy Wang. Both the spin-off and Crazy Rich Asians sequel will be tied to...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Jack Huston
Person
Josh Sapan
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Matt Blank
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
David Zabel
Deadline

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Dives Into Roe V. Wade: “I Never Thought Life Itself Was Particularly Precious”

Click here to read the full article. Abortion is certainly no laughing matter, which makes it a delicate dance for a topical comedian to broach. Bill Maher worked both sides of the street on Friday night’s Real Time on HBO, starting with a few quips and then embarking on a serious discussion on the ultra-sensitive issue. Starting with a riff on Cinco de Mayo – “If you can’t remember what you did last night, you might want to get an abortion now” – Maher noted several states with ultra-restrictive laws. “Suddenly, getting the right pronoun doesn’t seem so big.” On the bright...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Mattea Roach’s Bid For 24th Consecutive Win Comes Down To $1

Click here to read the full article. SPOILERS: Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach went for her 24th consecutive win on Friday — and it came down to a single dollar. Challenger Danielle Maurer won tonight’s game by the measly sum, ending Roach’s audience captivating reign as a champion on the popular game show. Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Ga., finished in first place with $15,600, while Roach, a tutor from Toronto, Ontario, came in second with $15,599. “It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I...
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fred Savage Fired As ‘The Wonder Years’ EP/Director Following Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Disney is severing ties with Fred Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct in his role as executive producer and director on the freshman ABC comedy series The Wonder Years, produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. The allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal. The Wonder Years, a reboot of the beloved 1988 series, which starred Savage, has not been renewed for a second season yet but remains in contention. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Networks#Advertising Campaign#Isle Of The Dead#Amc Networks Hits#Eps
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty, Is Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Comedian – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade pleaded not guilty today to four misdemeanor counts. Isaiah Lee, 23, who was initially booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. If he manages to post bail and is released, he was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl. He is due back in court May 20. Lee appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Star In & Direct Noir Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’ – Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. Michael Keaton is set to star in and direct the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, which was written by Gregory Poirier and is being produced by Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta. Carter Stanton will executive produce for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay for Sugar23. The film follows a contract killer who, after being diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. But to do so he must race against the police...
MOVIES
Deadline

Supreme Court Justices See Pro-Choice Activist Protests Outside Their Homes

Click here to read the full article. Saturday night saw pro-choice activists take to the streets outside the homes of Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, Bloomberg reported. . The gathering of about 100 demonstrators armed with signs and chanting slogans marched from Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland to Roberts’ nearby home. They were ordered to disperse after returning to Kavanaugh’s residence. It is unclear if either Justice was at home. Both incidents come days after the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the federal opinion govering abortion rights. “The time for civility...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Says “Working At The Office Now A Relic Of The Past”

Click here to read the full article. .In an interview for Time’s The Leadership Brief published Sunday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky called working in an office “an anachronistic form” that’s “from a pre-digital age.” His remarks are backed by his own corporation. Airbnb announced earlier this week that its employees can work remotely forever without any pay penalties, something other companies have imposed. Chesky said Airbnb had its most productive two-year period ever while its staff worked remotely, and said the talent pool available for hire is widened by less restrictive rules on remote work. “I think that the office as we know it,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
India
Deadline

‘Promised Land’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Freshman drama Promised Land will not return for a second season. ABC has canceled the Latinx family drama after a short one-season run. The news is not surprising. Promised Land, which premiered in January, ranked as ABC’s least watched and lowest-rated scripted series this season and was pulled from the schedule by the network after five episodes, with the remainder of its 10-episode first season released exclusively on Hulu. Promised Land‘s premiere earned a 0.2 demo rating and 1.86 million viewers in Live+Same Day, and the series never found wide audience despite scoring with critics...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kang Soo-youn Dies: Pioneering South Korean Film Actress Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Kang Soo-youn, who won South Korea’s first acting award from a Big Three film festival when she took home Best Actress honors at the Venice Film Festival, died Saturday, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 55 and her family said she died of a cerebral hemorrhage at 3 PM at a hospital in southern Seoul. The film industry will soon organize a funeral committee led by Kim Dong-ho, former chairperson of the board of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Born in Seoul in 1966, she made her acting debut for local...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ 3D Teaser Trailer Debuts Online

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with teaser trailer: After playing the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer exclusively in theaters on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend, Disney made it available online Monday. Check it out above; it’s the same trailer that was played during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation last month: The sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they...
MOVIES
Deadline

CBS CEO George Cheeks Tests Positive For Covid After Attending WHCD

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CBS boss George Cheeks is the latest high profile attendee of last Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner to test positive for Covid-19. After testing negative every day following the April 30 Beltway shindig, the President and CEO, CBS pulled the short straw yesterday afternoon, I hear. Having said that, the fully vaccinated Cheeks is feeling fine and has been conducting business all day via Zoom from his NYC home, according to a CBS spokesperson. Seated on the dais at the first WHCD since 2019, Cheeks was right next to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

100M New Covid Infections Across U.S. Next Fall And Winter If New Funding Isn’t Approved, Warns White House

Click here to read the full article. The Biden Administration is letting it be known that, if the nation does not get a requested $22 billion in supplemental Congressional funding for Covid, there will be “fewer vaccines, treatments and tests for the American people.” A senior administration official told multiple outlets today that modeling shows 100 million Americans will be infected with Covid this fall and winter if Congressional funding for booster shots, antiviral treatments, testing and surveillance is not approved. That’s nearly a third of all U.S. residents. The number is a “median range” according to the official. Another...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Elon Musk Says “Expectations” Of Twitter Employees Will Be “Extreme” Following Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to offer a sense of his vision for the social media platform, after the acquisition goes through, also offering a sense of what its employees can expect, with regard to work life under his leadership. Musk’s comments accompanied a screenshot of a recent Fortune article titled: “Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.” “If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware,” the world’s richest man,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen’: BBC To Air Exclusive Royal Doc Featuring Never Before Seen Home Movie Footage Of The Monarch Filmed By Her Family

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has today unveiled a brand new documentary showcasing several never before seen private moments from the Queen’s life, in honour of her Platinum Jubilee. Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen will offer audiences the chance to witness rare private moments from the Monarch’s life, including her engagement at Balmoral and footage from behind the scenes of her first tour abroad aged 20 with her family. The 75-minute documentary, to be aired on Sunday May 29 in the UK, ahead of the country’s long weekend celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, will feature never before seen home movie...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Kentucky Derby: Rich Strike Wins In Historic Upset

Click here to read the full article. Rich Strike has come in as the surprise winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The horse’s triumph was historic in nature, coming as the second-biggest upset in the 148-year history of the race. Rich Strike only entered the lineup for the Kentucky Derby on Friday, after the dropout of Ethereal Road, coming into the race at 80-1 odds of winning. The only Kentucky Derby competitor prevailing over tougher odds was Donerail—who entered as a longshot at 91-1 odds, way back in 1913. Rick Strike’s win marked the first at the Kentucky Derby for jockey Sonny...
SPORTS
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy