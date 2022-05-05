ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Light Lemon Squares for Mother’s Day Brunch

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 4 days ago

Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. These healthy light lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice.

Light Lemon Squares

Serves 9

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 2 3/4 hours

Ingredients:

For the crust:

  • 1 cup white whole-wheat flour or all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened

For the light lemon squares filling:

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice (or lime)
  • Lemon zest, for garnish (or lime)
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for garnish

Directions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fH1uI_0fTpKJIZ00
  1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil and generously coat it with cooking spray.
  2. To prepare crust: Combine flour, confectioners’ sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add oil and butter; using your fingertips, blend into the flour mixture until evenly combined. The mixture will be a little crumbly. Firmly press the dough into the prepared pan. Bake the crust until just barely beginning to brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.
  3. To prepare filling: Whisk granulated sugar, cornstarch, baking powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Whisk in eggs. Stir in water and lemon juice. Pour the filling over the crust.
  4. Bake until just set, 18 to 20 minutes. (The center should still be a little jiggly – it will firm up as it cools.)
  5. Let cool to room temperature in the pan on a wire rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Gently lift out of the pan all in one piece using the edges of the foil. Cut into 9 squares. Garnish with lemon zest and dust with confectioners’ sugar, if desired, just before serving.

Tasty tip

Cover and store these healthy light lemon squares at room temperature for up to one day.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 207 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 48 mg, Carbohydrates: 31 g, Fiber: 1 g, Added Sugars: 16 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 128 mg, Potassium: 44 mg, Folate: 7 mcg, Calcium: 16 mg

Carbohydrate Servings 2

EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com .

© 2022 Meredith Corporation. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

The post Light Lemon Squares for Mother’s Day Brunch appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confectioners Sugar#Calories#Granulated Sugar#Nutrition#Food Drink
Mashed

Ina Garten's Classic Mother's Day Cake Uses One Key Ingredient

With Mother's Day fast approaching, it's the perfect time to make some decisions about how you're going to celebrate. Make mom breakfast in bed as a special surprise? Take mom out to dinner at their favorite restaurant? Surprise them with their favorite treat(s)? The possibilities are truly endless, and that can make planning this special day a little daunting.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Marry Me Chicken Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) While it's hard to trace the exact origins of the dish, marry me chicken lives up to its name—simply put, it's so good that it'll make anyone you serve it to proclaim "marry me!"
RECIPES
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Garlic & Parsley Butter Baked Chicken Recipe Is Pure Deliciousness

What is it about baked chicken that is so satisfying and comforting? This easy butter baked chicken recipe is full of buttery goodness, garlic and fresh parsley. So good!. You could substitute boneless chicken breasts in this easy butter baked chicken recipe, but reduce the cooking time. Serve with rice or potatoes to soak up the butter sauce.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
370
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy