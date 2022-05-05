ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Man killed at Euclid gas station shot more than a dozen times

By Peggy Gallek, Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department is searching for two suspects they believe killed a Cleveland man at a gas station early Thursday morning.

Initial calls went out around 1 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 940 E. 222 nd St in Euclid.

Officers found the body of a 28-year-old man from Cleveland.

He had been shot more than a dozen times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say there were 21 evidence markers in the parking lot as police investigated the homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to Euclid police detectives as soon as possible at (216)289-8505.

no name needed
4d ago

praying the suspects are caught and praying for the family of the deceased.... may justice come swiftly and harsh ...

JMC SEE YA!
4d ago

Well now 12 shots would certainly get it done ya know. Don't think he's walking away right? Euclid's getting bad now.

