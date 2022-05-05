ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

What time is it in Metairie? It’s margarita time

By Wild Bill Wood
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0Nr3_0fTpJ7kt00

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s Cinco de Mayo.

Ready to celebrate?

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has an invitation to the party at Tacos Del Cartel in Metairi e.

Tacos del Cartel is at 2901 David Drive in Metairie.

With the invitation comes the right recipe.

And that’s how to make the perfect Margarita.

The recipe is served up by Taco Del Cartel’s Lauralee Rotchford.

She has the drink that makes the world a better place.

It’s called the Sonny Margarita.

When you enjoy, Tacos del Cartel donates a dollar to Son of a Saint .

And Jose Cuervo donates a dollar, too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Metairie, LA
Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
Metairie, LA
Lifestyle
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Metairie, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Time Is It#Food Drink#Tacos Del Cartel#Taco Del Cartel#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGNO

WGNO

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy