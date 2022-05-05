What time is it in Metairie? It’s margarita time

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s Cinco de Mayo.

Ready to celebrate?

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has an invitation to the party at Tacos Del Cartel in Metairi e.

Tacos del Cartel is at 2901 David Drive in Metairie.

With the invitation comes the right recipe.

And that’s how to make the perfect Margarita.

The recipe is served up by Taco Del Cartel’s Lauralee Rotchford.

She has the drink that makes the world a better place.

It’s called the Sonny Margarita.

When you enjoy, Tacos del Cartel donates a dollar to Son of a Saint .

And Jose Cuervo donates a dollar, too.

