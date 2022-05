We are who we tell ourselves we are. We are who we are at exactly this moment in time, and we are also every memory that has brought us to this point. And as philosopher and historian Noga Arikha explains in her new book "The Ceiling Outside: The Science and Experience of the Disrupted Mind," our very awareness — of ourselves and of the world — is fluctuating, even at the best of times. We feel as much as we think. It's a mutable thing, this sense of self, and we are not always our own best historians.

