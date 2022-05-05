ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Central Pa. woman sentenced to years in prison for selling drugs that caused fatal overdose

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 35-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 4–9 years in prison for selling the drugs that killed another woman last year in a Lancaster County hotel room, prosecutors said....

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Death Reported At Central PA Prison (DEVELOPING)

A death at a central Pennsylvania prison is under investigation by Pennsylvania state police. The death happened at SCI Camp Hill, Lower Allen Township, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman. 'Additional information will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses," Ammerman said Monday, May 4. Follow Daily Voice for updates. to sign...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
East Lampeter Township, PA
City
Lampeter, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Man, 39, dies in cell at Camp Hill prison

A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill was found unresponsive in his cell while correctional officers were making rounds Wednesday, authorities said. Joel Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. after emergency responders performed CPR, according to prison Superintendent Laurel Harry. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are investigating Vanderpool’s...
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Prison#Heroin#Drug Delivery
Daily Voice

Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Who Killed Two People In Central PA

Police have identified the man they believe killed two people in central Pennsylvania last month. Shawn Hairston, 35, and Ana Scott, 42, were shot dead in a home on the first block of 16th Street in Harrisburg on Mar. 13, according to city police. Kurt Darnell Tasker Jr., 32, is...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

MTA Bus Driver Killer Sentenced Without Parole

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr., was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday, May 5, announced officials. Cameron Silcott got into an argument with the bus driver after Parks told him passengers were not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill prison inmate’s death ruled a homicide: coroner

A 39-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Camp Hill earlier this week died in a homicide, the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Charley Hall said Joel Vanderpool died at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday of multiple traumatic injuries. The circumstances of his death — including who killed him — are not immediately clear.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
157K+
Followers
65K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy