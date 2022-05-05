ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Involved in Minor Car Crash in Dallas, per Reports

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3CBu_0fTpHj5Y00

He is reportedly ok and currently resting at home.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to a hospital for “precautionary reasons” after being involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports .

Executive vice president Stephen Jones told Archer his father was released from the hospital and everything is “all good.” The Cowboys owner is currently resting at home after being discharged.

The incident reportedly occurred just after 8 p.m. ET local time near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard, which is when emergency vehicles jumped into action. Archer reports Jones suffered “minor injuries,” but there is no indication whether the Cowboys owner was driving or a passenger.

Since no one died at the scene, the Dallas police will not reveal the names of everybody involved in the crash.

Jones has dealt with medical issues lately, including a minor one that prevented him from speaking at the NFL combine . He is set to turn 80 years old in the fall.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

66K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy