Jerry Jones Involved in Minor Car Crash in Dallas, per Reports

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to a hospital for “precautionary reasons” after being involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports .

Executive vice president Stephen Jones told Archer his father was released from the hospital and everything is “all good.” The Cowboys owner is currently resting at home after being discharged.

The incident reportedly occurred just after 8 p.m. ET local time near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard, which is when emergency vehicles jumped into action. Archer reports Jones suffered “minor injuries,” but there is no indication whether the Cowboys owner was driving or a passenger.

Since no one died at the scene, the Dallas police will not reveal the names of everybody involved in the crash.

Jones has dealt with medical issues lately, including a minor one that prevented him from speaking at the NFL combine . He is set to turn 80 years old in the fall.

