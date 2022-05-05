ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard takes the stand in the defamation trial – here's what she said

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

On Wednesday, Amber Heard took to the stand to describe several incidents in which Johnny Depp was allegedly violent towards her.

The Aquaman actress described the early days of their relationship as "beautiful and strange" and declared how she had “fallen head over heels in love” with Depp.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

Heard described multiple incidents in which the actor had allegedly been verbally and physically abusive towards her. Depp has consistently denied the allegation that he has been abusive.

Here is everything Heard has said so far:


Heard recalls the first time Depp got violent with her

Heard recalled the first time Depp had reportedly been violent towards her, slapping her across the face three times.

“(It was) seemingly so stupid and insignificant (but) I will never forget it, it changed my life,” Heard told the court.

“He slapped me across the face, and I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do.

“I thought this must be a joke… I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t want this to be the reality.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She continued: “I knew it was wrong, and I knew that I had to leave him, and that broke my heart because I didn’t want to leave him… the best thing that ever happened to me.

“I wish I could sit here and say I stood up and I walked out of that house, and I drew a line and I stood up for myself.

“I was just looking at the dirty carpet, trying to will myself to get up, to walk out of the door.”

Heard said Depp had then started crying and got on his knees to apologise and told her he had “put the monster away”.

“(He said) I’ve done it before, I’ll do it again, it’s done,” she said.

“I sat in my car, and I felt like I sat there forever… just trying to will myself to have the strength to know what I should do in this moment because I was heartbroken.”


Depp threatened to break a woman's wrist for leaning on Heard

Heard testified that she and Depp were having a "party in the desert" at a trailer park with some friends.

The actress said that "somebody brought MDMA", which prompted one woman to lean into her and put her “head on my shoulder”. Heard said she “took it to be the effects of the drug."

Depp allegedly became upset, which others believed to be a "joke."

“Hey man, do you think you’re touching my f***king girl,” Depp said, according to Heard.

She said Depp grabbed the woman’s arm and asked, “do you know how many pounds of pressure it takes to break a human wrist?”


Depp ripped Heard's underwear and did a "cavity search" for cocaine

Following the incident at a campsite party with friends, Heard said she took Depp back to the trailer to calm him down.

She said he began "screaming" at her and "smashing" the trailer.

“It became clear he was looking for something,” Heard said, asking her, "where are you hiding it?” Though, she said she was unaware of what he was referring to.

She said he started “patting me down”.

“He rips my dress ... he’s grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off,” Heard said from the stand.

“He then proceeds to do a cavity search,” she added. “He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine.”

She said he “shoved his fingers inside me”, adding that she “didn’t know what to do ... I just stood there."

“He twisted his fingers around,” she graphically added.


Depp howled like an animal while holding a dog out of a car window

Heard alleged that Depp dangled one of her pets out of a moving car while he howled like an animal.

Heard said the incident happened in March 2013 following Depp's cocaine and liquor-fuelled rampage throughout the night, repeatedly accusing her of cheating.

"He grabs this teacup Yorkie and holds Boo out of the window of the moving car, and he's howling like an animal while holding the dog out the window," Heard testified. "And everyone in the car — I'll never forget it — everyone just froze. No one did anything."


Heard left Depp's private island with his daughter following 'death threat'

Heard told the court that she left Depp's island with his daughter Lily-Rose after telling her he "could kill her."

The actress said she had accompanied Depp and his children to the Bahamas in July 2013 for a final trip on his yacht before selling it to Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

She said that Depp tried to hide his drinking habits from his children and hid alcohol in coffee cups. Soon after, Lily-Rose allegedly became suspicious.

“Lily-Rose was crying, it became like a panic attack with rapid breathing, crying and lots of questions. I was holding her and comforting her and within a few seconds, I realised that he had shifted his attention on me and seemed very angry.

“He asked Lily-Rose to leave, she left crying and Johnny starts accusing me of, like, telling on him and calling him a drunk in front of his kids. I hadn’t done that and had actually tried to protect Johnny, it was not my place to share that with anyone, especially his daughter.”

Heard said the actor slammed her up against the wall by her neck, telling her that "he could f***ing kill me” and that she was "embarrassing".

“He said I made him feel sick. I will never forget it. I was very much in love with his whole family and he was saying I was embarrassing to him, that stuck more with me than ‘I could f***ing kill you.’ He hurt my feelings, it hurt.”

Heard then says she returned to the island with Lily-Rose and left on a helicopter.

“I was literally holding Lily-Rose under my arm and she was crying as we were taking off,” she testified. “I felt bad about leaving, even though that had just happened.”

The case continues and is expected to last around six weeks.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015 and called him a "washed-up actor," witness testifies

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Death Threat#The Stand#Breasts#The Washington Post
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appear to make courtroom eye-contact for the first time

A new video shows Amber Heard and Johnny Depp seemingly making eye contact for the first time since the $50m defamation trial began.The actor’s defamation case against his ex-wife has been well-publicized as proceedings continue. In this recent footage, viewers can see Heard leaving the stand as the court prepares to break. She grabbed her water bottle as Depp stands up from his seat and walks toward the stand. As Depp moves closer to Heard, who appears to be standing near a doorway, authorities call on the Pirates of the Caribbean star to stay back, allowing Heard space to leave...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

More than 500k people sign petition to have Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean

A petition to have Johnny Depp reinstated to The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has attracted more than 700,000 signatures amid the actor's ongoing defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.The Change.org petition, which was actually launched 12 months ago, when plans for a sixth film were cancelled following the allegations that Heard had made about Depp. The petition which is addressed to Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer doesn't mention Heard or the defamation trial in its description but a flurry of recent comments from signators have begun to bring up the trial. A separate petition, also on Change, called "Justice...
MOVIES
Indy100

Bella Hadid joked that she 'blacked out' at Met Gala because of her tight corset

Bella Hadid gave a candid look at her 2022 Met Gala experience.In a recent interview with Interview magazine, the 25 supermodel shared that the Met Gala used to come with "so much anxiety" but she is now able to "take a lot of pressure of" and enjoy it. "We spend a lot of time — designing the dress and with my glam team — figuring out the creative part before I actually get to the hotel on Met day," she told Interview. "So by the time it's Met day, we're just like living, listening to music, dancing. But 20 minutes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy