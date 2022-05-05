ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Highs soar back to the 90s, with a brief break from the wind

By April Madison
KGUN 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warmer, but fairly quiet, weather pattern on this...

www.kgun9.com

KGUN 9

Strong winds, dry conditions, and critical fire danger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect a dry and breezy start to the week. Southwest winds will continue to pick up today through Wednesday, with areas to our south and east expecting the strongest winds. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of east and southeast Arizona from...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Tucson, AZ
The Conversation U.S.

The Southwest is on fire, iconic deserts and towns are at risk and one governor is calling for a disaster declaration

New Mexico and Arizona are facing a dangerously early fire season. It has left neighborhoods in ashes and is having such devastating effects that the governor of New Mexico on May 3, 2022, urged President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration. Over 600 fires had broken out in the two states by early May, and large wildfires had burned through hundreds of homes near Ruidoso and Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple disruptive I-10 closures to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Drivers will have to detour around Interstate 10 closures in the East and West Valley this weekend. In the East Valley, westbound I-10 is set to be closed from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain interchange to the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
TRAFFIC
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
KTAR.com

US 60 closed in both directions in Tempe due to flooding

PHOENIX — A water main break in Tempe caused complete flooding on a one-mile stretch of U.S. 60, forcing road closures in both directions from Loop 101 to Rural Road, according to a release from the city of Tempe. Officials said a 24-inch water transmission line broke overnight under...
TEMPE, AZ
Timothy Rawles

Arizona Wheel Estate: Pinal County RV parks and resorts

Rancho Sonora Inn & RV ParkRancho Sonora RV Park (website) (Pinal County, AZ) Sitting behind the wheel of an RV is one way to explore Arizona’s scenic landscape. Parking that same vehicle and getting outside to examine nature can enhance the whole experience. Gas up, grab some groceries and let us tell you about some great parks and resorts to plant your home on wheels.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim to reopen Sunday morning

PHOENIX — The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will reopen Sunday at 6 a.m. for the 2022 season. Services including the campground, Backcountry Information Office, Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore, Grand Canyon Lodge and trail rides will also restart operations, according to a press release. The Arizona Department...
PHOENIX, AZ

Community Policy