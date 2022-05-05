Study shows Minnesota has lowest drug problems in the country
(St. Paul MN-) A new study shows Minnesota has the lowest drug problem in the United States. With National Prevention...www.willmarradio.com
Lol. You mean we have the lowest amount of arrests. There is a huge drug problem in Minnesota.
Somehow I doubt this is accurate. We had more beheadings and murders and carjackings and rejects crashing things that move more than anywhere else in the country.
