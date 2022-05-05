ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Study shows Minnesota has lowest drug problems in the country

By WalletHub
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul MN-) A new study shows Minnesota has the lowest drug problem in the United States. With National Prevention...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 7

Shalyn Bramhall
4d ago

Lol. You mean we have the lowest amount of arrests. There is a huge drug problem in Minnesota.

Reply
17
This pizza is hella good!
3d ago

Somehow I doubt this is accurate. We had more beheadings and murders and carjackings and rejects crashing things that move more than anywhere else in the country.

Reply
2
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,288 newly reported cases and six newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,521. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 4. The coronavirus variant that...
