Walker County, AL

68-year-old killed in Walker County crash

By Austin Franklin
 4 days ago

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Walker County.

According to State Troopers, Michael B. McCaleb was killed when the truck he was driving struck a tractor-trailer on I-22 near mile marker 47 around 11:00 a.m. Troopers said McCaleb, of Eldridge, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and taken to UAB Hospital in unknown condition.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash at this time.

