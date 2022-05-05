ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House intel chair: GOP fixation on Supreme Court leaker ‘a sideshow’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmeiE_0fTpDdMg00
Tweet

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman if the House Intelligence Committee, on Wednesday dismissed the outrage expressed by members of the GOP over the leaking of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court regarding abortion rights.

“I don’t care how the draft leaked. That’s a sideshow,” Schiff wrote in a tweet. “What I care about is that a small number of conservative justices, who lied about their plans to the Senate, intend to deprive millions of women of reproductive care.”

The leaked draft opinion, shared with Politico on Monday, shows the court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision legalizing abortion.

While Republicans in Congress and across the nation have cheered the court’s apparent stance on Roe, some have suggested the draft opinion was leaked in an attempt to intimidate the conservative justices or change how they ultimately rule on the issue.

During remarks in Washington state on Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she is telling people to focus on the substance of the opinion.

“The press likes to say, ‘Well, there are two things here: How the document got released, and the decision.’ No. … What is important is the substance of it, and what it means in the lives [of Americans].”

On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts directed the marshal of the Supreme Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible, the fullest extent possible,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said during a floor speech this week. “As I’ve warned in the past, courts bowing to activist pressure would never enhance judicial legitimacy. It could only erode it. And the hostage takers would never settle for half a loaf.”

“Yesterday’s unprecedented leak is an attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court,” added House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). “This clearly coordinated campaign to intimidate and obstruct the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, and its independence in our political system, from upholding the Constitution must be immediately investigated by the court.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have accused several of the recently confirmed conservative justices on the court of misleading them about their views on Roe.

Schiff has drawn scrutiny from Republicans in recent years relative to his own handling of classified information. Early in 2020, former President Trump accused Schiff of leaking information that Russia had sought to interfere with a Democratic primary to boost Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) campaign.

Schiff at the time denied the accusation, telling Trump: ”The only thing Americans despise more than foreign actors trying to affect the vote is a president unwilling to do anything to stop it.”

–Updated at 8:58 a.m.

Comments / 193

Pinnacle man
4d ago

schiff is one of the worst humans on the planet. he literally knowingly lied and manipulated the public, and never faced any consequences for it. if a regular person did what he did, they would be in jail. it's people like him that give politicians the worst reputation.

Reply(16)
106
Kat Jinglehimer Schmizinoid
3d ago

only reason he calls it a side show is because he enjoy watching the riots. He loves watch American people go against each other. It give him power. Pretty sad that people actually voted for someone like him. Don't understand this country any more.

Reply(30)
45
Raymond Stone
3d ago

The only "sideshow" is this 🤡 and the constant distractions he and his ilk run everyday to try to take everyone's attention away from how they are running our country and economy into the ground. #BigTopSchiff

Reply(3)
61
Related
MSNBC

Why Republicans are hysterical about the Supreme Court leak

The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade on Monday shook the country, foreshadowing the likely end of a nearly 50-year ruling granting federal protection for abortion rights. But many conservative politicians and pundits have tried to argue that the real news isn’t the opinion and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#House#Gop#D#The Supreme Court#Senate#Politico#Republicans#Americans
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

The Hill

555K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy