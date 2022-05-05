ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James praises Tyrese Maxey on Twitter

By Andrew Porter
 4 days ago

Tyrese Maxey has been receiving compliments all season long, but when it comes from LeBron James—arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time—it hits a little bit differently.

LeBron tweeted the above about Maxey at 9:51 pm E.T. last night, towards the end of the Sixers' 119-103 Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat.

Maxey, who turns 22 in November, was excellent scoring 34 points on 12-22 FG in 43 minutes, keeping the Sixers in the game without their best player Joel Embiid (orbital fracture, concussion).

Maxey is in just his second NBA season, but with the absence of Ben Simmons he saw a 20-minute per game increase this season and used the extra playing time to double his scoring output from 8.0 points per game to 17.5.

LeBron, who turns 38 in December, is about 16 years older than Maxey. The Lakers did not make the playoff this season, but James has been watching the playoff closely—at least it appears—as he has been consistently tweeting about certain players.

The 76ers now trail the Heat 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals series and hope to get Embiid back from Game 3 on Friday in Philadelphia.

