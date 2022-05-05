ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3-Vehicle Collision Causes Severe Gas Leak

 4 days ago

Pico-Union, Los Angeles, CA: One of the vehicles involved in a three-vehicle traffic collision caused a severe gas leak when it collided with a building near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETiFw_0fTpAw4I00
Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Venice Boulevard in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles and found a Dodge Challenger had collided with a building.

Two other vehicles were involved in the collision, one of which was an Uber vehicle. One victim was treated and transported from the collision.

The gas had not yet been turned off at the time of this report.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

CBS LA

Semi truck hauling mobile home hits overpass on 5 FWY, continues driving

Authorities were on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck hauling a severely damaged mobile home Monday evening. Reports indicated that the home struck an overpass on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley, causing the roof of the house to come off - scattering debris all over the roadway and damaging at least one car that was driving behind the big rig. Despite the impact, the driver of the vehicle continued driving away from the scene. California Highway Patrol officers searching for the vehicle warned other crews to be on the lookout for the truck, which was carrying the mobile home missing a roof. With Sky9 overhead, a considerable amount of damage could be seen on the overpass, and CalTrans officials were said to be on their way to examine the integrity of the bridge. Several lanes of the freeway were blocked off as crews cleaned the debris from the road. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
HEMET, CA
KTLA

Man set on fire at downtown L.A. bus stop

An investigation is underway after a man was set on fire at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop early Monday morning. Police received a call reporting that a suspect was setting a person on fire on Flower Street at about 1 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said. Arriving officers found a man suffering […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino couple arrested in connection to March homicide

A San Bernardino man was arrested in connection to a March homicide and his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly helping him. On March 2, San Bernardino police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. 10th Street in San Bernardino for a report of a suspicious death. Police arrived on scene and found 40-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
