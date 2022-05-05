3-Vehicle Collision Causes Severe Gas Leak

Pico-Union, Los Angeles, CA: One of the vehicles involved in a three-vehicle traffic collision caused a severe gas leak when it collided with a building near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Venice Boulevard in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles and found a Dodge Challenger had collided with a building.

Two other vehicles were involved in the collision, one of which was an Uber vehicle. One victim was treated and transported from the collision.

The gas had not yet been turned off at the time of this report.

