Man duct taped to his seat after fight on Frontier Airlines is sentenced to prison

By Reuters
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ohio man who was restrained in his seat with tape after groping and assaulting flight attendants during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami last year has been sentenced by a federal judge to 60 days in prison. Maxwell Berry, 23, also was sentenced by U.S. District...

