Lindsay, NE

LHNE Track & Field competes in Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Invitational

By Joe Tjaden
norfolkneradio.com
 4 days ago

The Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Invitational in Humphrey. In the...

www.norfolkneradio.com

News Channel Nebraska

May 6 district baseball recap

OMAHA - The first round of district baseball began Friday morning and ended late Friday night in what was a beautiful day for baseball. River Country teams competed all across the state for hopes of extending their seasons for at least another day. Below are scores from Friday and where things stand heading into Saturday's round of games.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Jacobsen joining Huskers as preferred walk-on

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A state tournament hero will be taking his talents to Lincoln in the fall. Cale Jacobsen, who led Ashland-Greenwood to its first boys' basketball state title this past March, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to Nebraska and head coach Fred Hoiberg as a preferred walk-on.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops gets PWO commitment from in-state PG

Cale Jacobsen has decided to stay in the state of Nebraska to play college basketball. He revealed that he is committing to Nebraska in a social media post on Saturday. Jacobsen received offers from Drake, North Dakota State, Omaha, and UMKC. He attends Ashland-Greenland High School in Ashland, Nebraska. Jacobsen is a 6-foot-4, 185 pound PG from the class of 2022 that isn’t rated yet per Rivals.
OMAHA, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lindsay, NE
City
Humphrey, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Former administrator Al Papik passes away

Longtime Nebraska athletic administrator Al Papik passed away peacefully on Saturday morning in Lincoln at the age of 95. Papik served the University of Nebraska for nearly three decades, beginning in 1973 and concluding with his official retirement in 1999. Papik served many roles during his career with the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE

