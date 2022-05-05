ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow GLBI tickets now available

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJFKe_0fTp8nKW00
LPGA player Nelly Korda assesses the green before making her putt during the fourth and final round of play in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Midland Country Club. (Drew Travis/for the Daily News) ((Drew Travis/for the Daily News))

Tickets for the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, July 10-16 at the Midland Country Club, are now available for purchase online at www.DowGLBI.com .

General admission tickets, Eat Great Trail hospitality tickets and veterans' tickets are among those available for the LPGA team event.

In honor of Dow’s 125th anniversary, the tournament will also offer an additional day of free admission for all spectators on Wednesday, July 13.

“We are excited to once again celebrate the Great Lakes Bay Region and the community of people who make the Dow GLBI possible,” said Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler. “This year is a significant milestone for Dow, and we look forward to hosting an event that truly offers something for all ages.”

Daily and weekly tickets

Daily tickets to the tournament will be free on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. General admission tickets are available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and include grounds access, public viewing bleacher seating and access to various concession areas located throughout the course.

In addition to free admission on Wednesday, July 13 to celebrate Dow’s 125th anniversary, spectators can obtain a complimentary lunch voucher for use that day. The first 5,000 spectators on Wednesday will also receive a Dow 125th anniversary giveaway. Lunch vouchers and giveaways can be obtained at the Dow 125 tent located just past the Dow GLBI’s main admissions gate. Spectators are asked to reserve their free Wednesday ticket in advance on Eventbrite.

Daily tickets are $10 per ticket and valid for one day Thursday through Saturday. Weekly tickets are $25 per ticket and valid all week, Wednesday through Saturday. Kids 17 and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult all week long.

Eat Great Trail tickets

The Eat Great Trail gives spectators a chance to sample a variety of menu items on hospitality decks located throughout the course. A selection of beer and wine will also be available for guests 21 and over. Tickets are $45 for a single day (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday only). Eat Great Trail tickets grant access to all Eat Great Trail locations as well as general admission access to the golf tournament.

Kids 12 and younger will be admitted to the Eat Great Trail for free. Attendees between the ages of 13-20 require tickets to enter the Eat Great Trail suites. Eat Great Trail tickets for attendees between the ages of 13-20 are only available for purchase at the Dow GLBI’s main admissions gate for $20 each. Additional Eat Great Trail details and restaurants will be announced at a later date.

Parking

General admission parking is free for spectators during tournament week (Monday – Saturday) at Dow Diamond (825 E. Main St., Midland, MI 48640). Shuttles will run continuously throughout the day to transport spectators between Midland Country Club and Dow Diamond.

Tickets for Veterans Hospitality Suite

All military personnel and veterans will receive one free daily admission ticket each day to the Veterans Hospitality Suite presented by Kelly Services. Veterans Hospitality Tickets can be reserved online for each day of the tournament, but veterans will be required to show a valid military ID and driver's license at the Dow GLBI’s main admissions gate to receive access to the Veterans Hospitality Suite. Each Veterans Hospitality ticket includes one (1) hot dog or hamburger and one (1) soft drink from Wednesday through Saturday. An additional complimentary Veterans Ticket upgrade for a guest is also included. The guest upgrade comes with a General Admissions ticket and access to the Veterans Hospitality Suite. Details regarding special events happening at the Veterans Hospitality Suite presented by Kelly Services will be announced soon.

Rock the Block

To kick off tournament week, the Dow GLBI is teaming up with Downtown Midland for Rock the Block on Sunday, July 10 from 5-8 p.m. Rock the Block is free to attend and will include live music, food and drinks for purchase as well as family-friendly activities. Further information will be available at a later date. Tickets will not be required to attend the event.

Eat Great Food Festival moving to the fall in Bay City

Tournament officials also announced that the Eat Great Food Festival will be moving to fall 2022. The two-day unique culinary event will take place Oct. 8 and 9 at Wenonah Park in Bay City. Spectators are encouraged to follow @EatGreatFestival on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on ticket information and a schedule of events.

“We were grateful to receive such fantastic support from the Great Lakes Bay Region when we hosted Eat Great Winter at Wenonah Park in Bay City,” said Eat Great Event Director Alex Maga. “We look forward to returning to Wenonah Park to celebrate the diverse culinary talent and flavors in our region.”

ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

