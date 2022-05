BMW Group has revealed new details about its Neue Klasse (New Class) EV architecture that will debut by mid-decade. CEO Oliver Zipse said during the company's first-quarter earnings call on May 5 that the platform would play "a crucial part" in the ramp up of EV sales for the company, adding that "it represents a quantum leap in technology." Neue Klasse will feature BMW's next-generation electric drivetrain "with more output, new cell chemistry and new cell formats," according to Zipse.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO