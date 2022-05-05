Weekend Picks – May 6th

Kentucky Derby

And they’re off! It’s the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. 20 horses will compete and only one lucky winner will receive a $2 million purse! The most exciting two minutes in sports begins at 6:40pm! Here’s where to drink Mint Juleps, where fancy hats and watch the race! To see a full list of the 20 horses, visit here!

Happy 50th Ethel + Andy’s

For 50 years, Ethel + Andy’s has been serving the good people of South Boston breakfast and lunch at the corner of K and First! Saturday, May 7th, marks the 50th anniversary of Robert (owner) at the grill. For 50 straight years, he’s has been cooking for the locals, as well as the out-of-town truckers accessing East 1st Street & the Conley Terminal. Stop by and wish him well and while you’re there pick yourself up a sandwich!

Mother’s Day Neighborhood Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is May 8th! Whether you’re buying for your mom, a mom to be, your sister or a friend, here are some gift ideas from local small businesses! Not only will you be picking up something special for your mom, you’ll be supporting our small businesses in the neighborhood. Check out our guide here!

LexRX is hosting an Injeanius pop up

On Saturday, LexRX will be hosting an Injeanius pop up shop from 10am-2pm. Stop by and shop all your favorite trends for spring and summer!

Moms Club Coffee + Craft

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with your family at M Street Park! Free coffee ☕️ for all parents/caretakers in attendance and a small craft for kids to design for mom via South Boston Moms Club

Seaport Sweat is Back

Motivation is what gets you started, and habit is what keeps you going. Lucky for you Seaport Sweat has kicked off 20+ weeks of free fitness! The 2022 class schedule features the city’s most popular and award-winning instructors from years past, while also introducing exciting newcomers. Join your favorite classes Monday through Thursday with beats by DJ Sprino, and on Saturdays be sure to Kick It by Eliza and sweat it out with Broncore Bootcamp, or join in on classes led by local brand leaders at Equinox, lululemon, and Outdoor Voices. Check out the full schedule here! You can register for free classes here!

Sinatra Sunday for Mom

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the music of Frank Sinatra at Capo. There will be two shows 1pm-3pm and 6pm-9pm with live music by The Ron Poster Trio and vocals by host Rich Dimare. To book your spot, make a reservation via Opentable for the Supper Club or call the restaurant at 617-993-8080! There will also be special additions to the menu just for mom!

Sports!

Bruins face off against the Hurricanes on Friday at 7:05pm and then again Sunday at 12:30pm. The Celtics face the Bucks on Saturday at 3:30pm. The Red Sox place the White Sox on Friday at 7:05pm, Saturday at 4:10pm and Sunday at 11:30am.It’s the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at 6:40pm. Here are 10 Places to Watch Sports in the Neighborhood.

Harpoon + B/Spoke – Flowers + Fitness

On Mother’s Day, join Harpoon for a free Flowers & Fitness event with @bspokestudios on Sunday, May 8th at 11am right out-front of the brewery 🌷🌹 After working up a sweat, enjoy beers and pretzels! We’ll even have a bouquet making station where you will be able to buy your mom (or maybe yourself) a beautiful handmade bouquet! @emayrfreeman from B/SPOKE will be leading a 45 minute TRAIN X class – an off-the-bike HIIT workout that perfectly blends cardio, strength, + core – all set to an energetic and motivating playlist. Class will be body weight only (no equipment needed!) + is accessible for ALL fitness levels. This is a FREE event – register here to secure your spot!

The Return of the Lawn on D

The Lawn on D returns on Thursday for another season of fun including food, drinks, games, live music and the legendary light up swings!

Let’s take a ride!

Blue Cross announced the launch of “Miles for Mental Health,” a month-long Bluebikes campaign to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month and celebrate National Bike Month. Enjoy free rides on Sundays in May – get the details here!

Summer Cocktails at Shamrock Pub

Just in time for summer – we promise, it’s coming – Shamrock Pub just announced a new lineup of cocktails for you to enjoy! Stop by soon to try them! Check out the line up here!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by drinking margaritas and chowing down on chips and guacamole. Cinco de Mayo (for those of you who flunked high school Spanish) is on May 5th. Here are some local neighborhood businesses who are celebrating!

Shop, Sip + Save at the South Boston Spring Stroll

Support our local neighborhood businesses on Thursday, May 5th starting at 4pm. Enjoy special promotions, live entertainment and free pedicabs! Get more details here!

Check back as this list will be updated!