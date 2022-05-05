ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine teacher in Greenland: Erin Towns learning about Arctic Circle

Maine students receive diplomas across the state this weekend

STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Graduates from all across the state of Maine are receiving their diplomas this weekend. The University of Maine 2022 commencement ceremonies and celebrations for this year's graduates and members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 are taking place May 6-8 in Alfond Sports Arena. On May...
MAINE STATE
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Out-of-staters are flocking to this southern Maine resort town

OGUNQUIT (BDN) -- A resort town in southern Maine is seeing an influx of out-of-state residents despite housing costs spiking more than the state average. Nearly one out of every 10 people in Ogunquit had moved from another state within the past year, according to recently released U.S. Census data from the American Community Survey for 2020, among the highest rates for any community in Maine.
MAINE STATE
New England Residents Should Steer Clear of Eating These Chocolates

Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eight Maine schools closed as COVID cases surge

BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.
BROOKLIN, ME
Here’s A Maine Tick Solution That Doesn’t Require Insecticide

We Mainers are accustomed to the attention we must give to ticks while we are outside. One Mainer has had enough of that and decided to take matters into her own hands. As recently reported by Fox Bangor and by WMTW in December, Jane Gower of Dresden, had enough of playing on the defense of those dastardly, virus-carrying ticks in our Maine woods and yards and put together a product that we Mainers can use to tackle the problem head-on called Mainejane's Tick Tacklers.
MAINE STATE
These are the most expensive and cheapest places to live in Maine

(BDN) -- With all of Maine seeing a spike in housing prices, we have used data from the U.S. Census and the National Association of Realtors to answer a persistent question from readers: What are the most and least expensive places to buy a home?. Here are the Maine counties...
Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Man on I-95 Piscataqua River Bridge 'narrowly' avoids fall. Traffic was jammed for miles.

PORTSMOUTH — Maine State Police say a New Hampshire man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95  "narrowly" avoided falling off the high-level structure Thursday morning. Law enforcement agencies took the distressed man, whose identity was not released, into custody late in the morning, reopening the bridge after its closure...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Maine Woman Dies After Falling Down Waterfall

TOWNSHIP E, Maine (AP) — A Lewiston woman has died after falling about 30 feet (9 meters) down a waterfall in Franklin County on Saturday, Maine authorities said. Tanisha Barry, 29, was with friends at Smalls Falls in Township E Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said she and a friend were in a pool above the falls when she got close to the edge, stumbled and then fell down the falls, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Sunday.
LEWISTON, ME

