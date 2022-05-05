ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Voters weigh in on state’s top issues, most trusted candidates

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —  When it comes to what Nevadans see as the most important issues facing the state, two rose to the top among Republican voters. According to an 8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College poll, the economy was at the top of the list followed by immigration.

With the primary election on June 14, the poll of 1,000 likely Republican voters, gives some insight into how some voters are thinking ahead of the election.

The economy which included concerns about jobs, inflation, and taxes was top of mind for 44.5% of the respondents. Immigration came in at 20%, and education at 12%. Crime ranked fourth just above 8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i4NC_0fTp6ZQI00
8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College polling.

The respondents were asked which Republican candidate they would trust to handle immigration? Adam Laxalt took a strong lead with 51% support, nearly double that of Sam Brown, a retired Army captain and political newcomer who moved to Nevada in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEh4e_0fTp6ZQI00
8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College polling.

When it came to who they thought would be most trusted to handle crime, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo had a significant lead with nearly 46%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfTsX_0fTp6ZQI00
8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College polling.

The respondents were also asked whether they trust national media to accurately cover politics and elections? An overwhelming number of the respondents said they didn’t. It was nearly 87%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpN7Z_0fTp6ZQI00
8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College polling.

When it came to trusting local media, although the results were a bit more favorable, still more than 69% of the respondents said they had trust issues while 14% said they did trust local media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XoUj_0fTp6ZQI00
8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College polling.

The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 2 among 1,000 likely Republican voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

