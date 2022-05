ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Pasties and donuts are two popular items at the family-owned Syl’s Café in Ontonagon. It has been passed down through three generations of women and was first opened in 1972. The current owner, Kathy Wardynski, says she follows the original recipes of her grandmother, who first opened the café.

ONTONAGON, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO