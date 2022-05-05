ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio party sues Governor Mike DeWine

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

( WTRF ) Ohio Democrats said they took the next steps in the ongoing battle with Mike DeWine and his administration in what they call the largest public corruption scandal in Ohio history.

Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Auditor candidate Taylor Sappington say they plan on releasing records that were finally secured from DeWine, and Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters will announce legal action against the governor for illegally rejecting records requests filed by the Party.

Ohio Democrats say they have been working on getting answers to who knew what and when about the FirstEnergy scandal.

The party says that Ohioans continue to pay $287,000 every single day for the FirstEnergy scandal – but have been stonewalled at every turn by the DeWine administration, leaving public records requests unanswered for over a hundred days.

Comments / 119

Nana Balthaser
4d ago

DeWine needs to go he’s proven himself to be easily manipulated by money and power and a switch sides. My father always said a person that speaks out of both sides of his mouth cannot be trusted

Reply(16)
55
No Sheeple
4d ago

This is an election year smoke and mirrors trick by the Demonrats because they know that thre is no way Nanny Whale has a chance to win after her record of failure in Dayton.

Reply(9)
29
Gary Hickman
4d ago

you just can't believe anything said in Ohio anymore. during the pandemic. repulicans were calling for his resignation. but he still won handily on tuesday.

Reply(1)
8
