It was a special day at Cedar Springs High School yesterday because it was Drive Your Tractor to School Day! Honestly, what a great thing to do!. Cedar Springs, famously known Red Flannel capitol of the world, is also a rural farming community, and obviously there are a lot of tractors around. So, why not. Okay, not every day, but as the school system did, make it a special day and a way to honor the farming community. Our local farmers are a huge part of our life in Kent and Ottawa Counties, although not quite as much anymore.

CEDAR SPRINGS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO