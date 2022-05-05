ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB: Top-Seeded Warriors Open GPAC Tourney with Pair of Wins

By tomseline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREMONT, Neb. – (RV) Midland University hosted three other schools on Wednesday as the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament got underway. The top-seeded Warriors began the day with a 2-1 win over No. 8-seed Dordt University. They then bested fourth-seeded Morningside University by a score of 3-0. The pair of...

